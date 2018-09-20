Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko calls anti-Nazi war hero a "terrorist" while labeling an American war criminal a "hero"

This is Ivan Kudrya. Kudrya was an anti-Nazi Ukrainian resistance hero who was brutally murdered by them in November, 1942 after being tortured for months.
As background about Kudrya:
A Red Army officer, he remained in Kiev after the Red Army retreat in 1941. He managed to organize a group of anti-fascist fighters, blowing up bridges, railroads and offices.He worked with fellow resistance fighter Kiev Opera singer Raisa Okipnaya, She was also eventually caught and executed at one of the Babi Yar massacres.
Ivan Kudrya’s subversive anti-fascist group managed to blow up many buildings in Kiev center during the occupation, along with an old church that was frequently visited by Nazi officers.
In late 1941 they blew up 2 cinemas in Kiev full of Nazi officers. Fluently speaking German, members of the group posed as German officers, arresting some Ukrainian Nazi collaborationists. In August 1941 they managed to kill some leaders of Ukrainian fascists from OUN. In late 1941 they blew up the hotel where the Nazi headquarters in Kiev was situated, killing some 320 Nazi officers and local Nazi collaborationists. In 1942 Kudrya’s group burned an oil-refinery and a dozen warehouses in Kiev.
For his heroic actions a street in Kiev was named after him in 1965.
Recently Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko suggested that this street should be named after American war criminal John McCain -- who he described as a "hero of Ukraine" -- instead. Kudrya, on the other had, he described as a "terrorist".
It is an interesting regime that sees a man who gave his life fighting the Nazis in his homeland as a "terrorist" while viewing as a "hero" a man who illegally carpet bombed Vietnamese civilians and supported many other American war crimes as a reactionary American Senator.
