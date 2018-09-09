Corbyn Attacks, India, Brazil, Bolivia & More -- The Week in News, Opinion and Videos September 2 - 9

This list covers the week of September 2 - 9.
There is one article from prior to the period that has been integrated into the post.
1) Toronto City Councillor Poses With Sledgehammer, Declares He Will Literally Destroy ‘Social Housing’
Press Progress
Toronto City Councillor Giorgio Mammoliti is continuing to dial up his disturbing rhetoric targeting low-income, racialized members of his own community.
2) Is Giorgio Mammoliti a racist?
Byron Armstrong, Now Magazine
Let’s put the Toronto councillor’s pronouncements on guns and crime up against the Ontario Human Rights Commission’s definition of racial discrimination
3) Israel's Arab MPs back Corbyn in antisemitism row
Oliver Holmes, The Guardian
A political alliance of four Arab-dominated parties in Israel’s parliament have broken ranks with fellow legislators to announce their support for Jeremy Corbyn.
4) Labour’s fifth column won’t end its attacks until Corbyn is hung out to dry
The Morning Star
The idea voiced by decent, well-meaning people that adoption of the unfettered IHRA definition ought to draw a line under months of turmoil is a dangerous illusion.
5) ‘Can Labour be taken back? Yes – we've already done it’
Ben Chacko, The Morning Star
LABOUR has changed — and for the better, MPs and trade unionists told Tony Blair today after the former prime minister launched a broadside against Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.
6) CORBYN CALLS ON THE UK TO 'FILL THE GAP' AFTER U.S. ENDS UNRWA FUNDING
Hagay Hacohen, The Jerusalem Post
UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn took to social media Saturday evening to call the US's decision to end its funding of UNRWA “shameful” and called it “a vital UN refugee agency.”
7) Lana Del Rey, 14 Artists Boycott Israel's Meteor Festival
Telesur
A total of 15 performers have joined the international campaign to boycott Israel’s Meteor Festival, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) confirmed Monday just a few days after U.S. pop singer Lana Del Rey, the festival's main guest, announced she was not attending the concert in a big victory for pro-Palestinian activists.
8) A Hitler Admirer at Yad Vashem
Haaretz Editorial
Under the shadow of Duterte’s visit, Israel once again proves it's willing to overlook leaders' human rights violations for the sake of opportunities for arms deals and defense contracts.
Israeli security forces stormed the Palestinian village of al-Walaja and destroyed numerous homes.
9) The Manufactured McCain: Lifting Up A Bloodstained, Lying, Venal Servant of Capitalist Empire
Bruce Dixon, Black Agenda Report
There’s a real John Sidney McCain III and there’s a fake one, manufactured for the public relations of US empire. Imperial PR needs to justify, even sanctify the ecocidal and genocidal rule of the rich by portraying its servants not as the venal and bloodthirsty thieves they are, but as the brightest, the best, the most noble and deserving among us. The Manufactured McCain whom the corporate media will spend another week on top of the previous one lifting up to the heavens bears only passing resemblance to the real John McCain. The real McCain was no hero. He was a lying, bribe taking, neo-nazi sympathizing politician and war criminal, who served the US empire and himself for all of his long life.
Philadelphia Eagles Player Michael Bennett Wears Pro-Immigrant ‘MAGA' Hat
10) When Union Leaders Don’t Want to Strike
Bianca Cunningham, Jacobin
Some New York union leaders have joined Governor Cuomo against public-sector workers' right to strike. They're picking political favors over bottom-up organizing.
11) Venezuela Fights On!
Jeanette Charles, Venezuela Analysis
VA's Jeanette Charles talks to the International Strategy Center about the recent economic measures in Venezuela, migration, and other matters.
A Paradise Toxic Beach
The beach is an Instagram hit, but is actually being pumped with factory waste.
12) THOUSANDS OF WOMEN UNDER AIDWA BANNER VOW TO FIGHT VIOLENCE, FEAR, HUNGER AND UNEMPLOYMENT AGGRAVATED BY BJP’S MODI REGIME
Communist Party of India (Marxist) Statement
Raising slogans of unity and resistance, thousands of women from 23 states across the country marched resolutely, under the banner of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), from Mandi House to Parliament Street in New Delhi on September 4, 2018.This massive gathering was organized to draw the nation’s attention to the unprecedented rise in communal and other forms of violence against women and the denial of decent work and right to food under the Modi regime. Crimes against women and children have increased by 34% in the last four years. Victims and other persons fighting for justice against such crimes addressed the rally. A resolution was adopted vowing to confront and change this state of affairs, refusing to be silenced by the BJP-RSS promoted culture of fear and standing up for equality and basic rights enshrined in the Constitution. Women resolved to expose the Sangh Parivar and the Modi-led government for the failure to deliver on their promises.
13) 100,000 rally in New Delhi against farmers' poverty
Ben Chacko, The Morning Star
Communist Party of India-Marxist leads demonstration against the Modi government
14) Austerity, Corruption To Blame For Brazil National Museum Blaze
Telesur
Politicians and citizens say that corrupt authorities and funding cuts to arts, education, and infrastructure are to blame for the destruction of the historical museum.
15) The death rate for migrants crossing the Mediterranean has soared. Here’s why.
Tim Hume, Vice News
The death rate for migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe has skyrocketed due to a crackdown on human traffickers, according to a U.N. report published Tuesday.
16) 'Walk Out!': Progressives Disgusted as Democrats Fold at Brett Kavanaugh Hearing
Julia Conley, Common Dreams
As more than 30 people were dragged away in handcuffs on Tuesday for protesting during the confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, critics of the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee demanded a comparable show of courage and called on those lawmakers—who failed to win a delay of the proceedings—to simply end their participation and walk out.
17) “ABSOLUTELY OVERWHELMED”: FEMA STUMBLED BADLY IN PUERTO RICO, GAO SAYS
Alex Lubben, Vice News
In August, as the official death toll from Hurricane Maria was raised from 64 to nearly 3,000, President Trump praised his administration’s response. "I think we did a fantastic job in Puerto Rico,” he said.
18) Should we celebrate Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal as progress?
Wagatwe Wanjuki, Daily Kos
As Labor Day was winding down, I noticed an uptick in posts about Nike and Colin Kaepernick. The football player, who was essentially ostracized by the NFL once his kneeling protests during the national anthem drew ire from angry white people, is the new face of Nike’s signature slogan.
19) On Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Ad: Will the Revolution Be Branded?
Dave Zirin, The Nation
But global, multibillion-dollar corporations that run an archipelago of sweatshops don’t underwrite rebellions. They co-opt and quash them. If anyone can navigate this snakepit, it is Colin Kaepernick, but it won’t be easy. The revolution will not be branded. We should be honest about that. The message of standing up to police violence and racial inequity shouldn’t end up in a swoosh-laded graveyard. That’s the risk that comes with this sponsorship. But if anyone has earned the right to take that risk, it’s Colin Kaepernick.
20) Brazil: Setback for Lula’s presidential candidacy
Emile Schepers, People's World
On Saturday, September 1, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Brazil voted six to one that former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the presidential candidate of the Workers’ Party (Partido do Trabalho) in the October elections this year, must be barred from running because of a dubious conviction earlier for corruption and money laundering. The Workers’ Party is now appealing this decision to the country’s Supreme Court.
21) Dilma Says 'Coup Has Taken Brazil Off Course'
Telesur
"Brazil faces a long path on the road to rebuilding," said senatorial candidate and former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.
Shaun King: After charging this young man, 21 y/o Raheem Howard w/ the 1st degree attempted murder of a police officer, the DA now admits that they:
Found no gun
Found no bullet
Have no footage because the cop turned off his body camera & dash cam
They just dropped all charges. This cop clearly lied and should be investigated. Only bullet they found was his. He was clearly willing to ruin this kid’s life.
And to be clear. The video of his arrest was from several months ago. It took months of hard work from activists on the ground to finally get them to drop these bogus charges.
The cop concocted this lie to save his own ass. Was willing to ruin this kid’s life to do it.
22) As Climate Warms, Algae Blooms In Drinking Water Supplies
Dirk Vanderhart. NPR
For the first time in Oregon's history, toxins from a nearby algae bloom had made their way into a city's tap water.
23) Saudi 'seeks death penalty' for Muslim scholar Salman al-Awdah
Al Jazeera
Public prosecutors in Saudi Arabia are seeking the death penalty against prominent Muslim scholar Salman al-Awdah, local media, activists and his family members have said.
24) Israel says it launched 200 strikes in Syria since 2017
Al Jazeera
Military sources say the attacks are mostly aimed at preventing Iran from establishing a military presence in Syria.
25) MKO blasts province, Manitoba Hydro for 'horrific, systemic abuse' of Indigenous women and girls
CBC News
A First Nations leader is demanding apologies from the province and Manitoba Hydro in response to damning allegations of sexual abuse and racism by workers at hydro projects dating back to the 1960s.
Jordan House, Jacobin
Much of the US prison system's distinguishing features — massive racial disparities, the exploitation of prisoners' labor by private firms, overcrowding, brutality, and much more — are the same in Canada.
Ashok Sharma, The Toronto Star
India’s top court on Thursday struck down a colonial-era law that made homosexual acts punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a landmark victory for gay rights in the world’s largest democracy.
CTV Vancouver
As the cost of living in British Columbia continues to climb, a new survey is raising serious concerns about many residents' financial stability.
Evo Morales Announces Universal Healthcare:
Via Shenaz Uppal on Facebook
