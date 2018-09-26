The Left Chapter
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
We eagerly await his plan for the total disarmament of the United States!
"We cannot allow the world's leading sponsor of terrorism to possess the planet's most dangerous weapons" - Trump says at the U.N.
Michael Laxer
8:33 AM
Donald Trump
