Big Boy Barbecue Book w. Pineapple Glazed Ham, Char-Grilled Rock Lobster Tails, Poppy Seed Bread & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Tested Recipe Institute, Multiple Editions, 1956 - 1971
The book starts with multiple "how to" sections that touch on starting the charcoal, gas vs charcoal, how to use a spit, how to prepare for a party barbecue, etc. These are all very handy.
This is followed by a look at how to make many of the great dishes associated with BBQing, from steak, to burgers, to lobster. The recipes are often technique driven which is a good approach.
Published by a manufacturer of gas and charcoal grills, the cookbook does reflect the times with campy illustrations and some rather 70s recipes of borderline taste. But overall it remains one of the better BBQ cookbooks I have come across.
Occasionally, the recipes reference specific aspects of the Big Boy grills at the time, but with a little imagination it is pretty easy to get around this.
And to those who will say this post comes a little late in the "season"...BBQ season is anytime you feel like making great food in the outdoors!
(click on scans to enlarge)
