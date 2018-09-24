The Left Chapter
Monday, September 24, 2018
Found Art: Meditating on The Cherry Orchard w. When I Write My Masters Thesis, John K. Samson
Found Art: Meditating on The Cherry Orchard
Ink Drawing, Artist Unknown, found at the end of The Cherry Orchard
in a 1968 pocketbook printing of Four Great Plays By Chekhov
Musical Accompaniment:
Posted by
Michael Laxer
at
12:52 PM
