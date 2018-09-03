Monday, September 3, 2018

Soviet Sochi 1972 - 30 Vintage Views

We took a look at a postcard folder of Sochi in the Soviet era on The Left Chapter before in the post Sochi 1978 -- A Postcard Visit to a Soviet Resort CityThe 1972 folder featured in this post is a larger one with 30 views of buildings and attractions around what was a Soviet resort town.

In 1972 the greater city had a population of around 250,000 though this would rise considerably during the summer when it was seen as a major tourist destination -- especially within the Russian SFSR -- due to its various beaches on the Black Sea and its attractions.

There are many interesting shots here including of the funicular railroad at the Voroshilov Sanatorium, the atmospheric night photos of the Lazurnyi Restaurant and the Primorskaya Hotel, the lovely Black Sea sunset and others. As one would expect there are a number of hotel and beach cards.

The postcards were meant for a domestic audience as they were only in Russian. I have translated the backs and provided the descriptions.

(Click on images to enlarge)


The folder's cover which is a photo of the Sochi Seaport



The Sochi Circus
All major Soviet cities had them.
The Lazurnyi Restaurant


The International Tourist Camp Sputnik



The Primorskaya Hotel


 The Stadium


Railway Station


The Voroshilov Sanatorium
(Named for the Soviet General and one time People's Commissar for Defense)
Note the funicular railway which allowed direct access to the sea for visitors.


On the way to Matsesta


Hotel Leningrad


Caucuses Hotel


The Seagull Hotel


View of the resort of Hosta


Paddle Boats on the Black Sea


Sunset


The Metallurgy Sanatorium


Supermarket


Entrance to the Arboretum


Boat Trip on the Black Sea


Main Post Office


Bus Station


Resort Prospect


Dendrarium Park
This is "the largest subtropical park in Russia founded in 1892, with the most comprehensive collection of subtropical flora in Russia, including 76 species of pine, 80 species of oak, and 24 species of palm."


The Monument to N. Ostrovsky
(Famous Soviet author whose best know work was
"How the Steel Was Tempered")


Theatre Building


Paris Commune Sanatorium 



Sputnik Cinema


The Svetlana Boarding House


Beach


Youth Hotel


 Matsesta


