Soviet Sochi 1972 - 30 Vintage Views

In 1972 the greater city had a population of around 250,000 though this would rise considerably during the summer when it was seen as a major tourist destination -- especially within the Russian SFSR -- due to its various beaches on the Black Sea and its attractions.
There are many interesting shots here including of the funicular railroad at the Voroshilov Sanatorium, the atmospheric night photos of the Lazurnyi Restaurant and the Primorskaya Hotel, the lovely Black Sea sunset and others. As one would expect there are a number of hotel and beach cards.
The postcards were meant for a domestic audience as they were only in Russian. I have translated the backs and provided the descriptions.
The folder's cover which is a photo of the Sochi Seaport
The Sochi Circus
All major Soviet cities had them.
The Lazurnyi Restaurant
The International Tourist Camp Sputnik
The Primorskaya Hotel
The Stadium
Railway Station
The Voroshilov Sanatorium
(Named for the Soviet General and one time People's Commissar for Defense)
Note the funicular railway which allowed direct access to the sea for visitors.
On the way to Matsesta
Hotel Leningrad
Caucuses Hotel
The Seagull Hotel
View of the resort of Hosta
Paddle Boats on the Black Sea
Sunset
The Metallurgy Sanatorium
Supermarket
Entrance to the Arboretum
Boat Trip on the Black Sea
Main Post Office
Bus Station
Resort Prospect
Dendrarium Park
This is "the largest subtropical park in Russia founded in 1892, with the most comprehensive collection of subtropical flora in Russia, including 76 species of pine, 80 species of oak, and 24 species of palm."
The Monument to N. Ostrovsky
(Famous Soviet author whose best know work was
"How the Steel Was Tempered")
Theatre Building
Paris Commune Sanatorium
Sputnik Cinema
The Svetlana Boarding House
Beach
Youth Hotel
Matsesta
