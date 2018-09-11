Tuesday, September 11, 2018
The Highest Example of Heroism -- Salvador Allende w. Photos and Quotes from a Mass Solidarity Rally, Havana, 1973
We remember and honour Allende who embodied the highest example of heroism.
We remember as well -- as the right and liberals in North America bray for a fascist coup in Venezuela and for new rivers of blood to flow -- the many years of heroism, resistance and sacrifice by the Chilean people in the face of the cowardly brutality and cruelty of General Pinochet and the military dictatorship.
Today, from this free territory in America, we can tell the comrade President: your people will not surrender, your people will not furl the flag of revolution; the battle to the death against fascism has started, and it will end the day we have the free, sovereign and socialist Chile for which you fought and gave your life. - Beatriz Allende, Chilean Revolutionary and daughter of Salvador Allende, at a mass rally in Havana, September 28, 1973.
Chile has been left a great banner, and extraordinary figure: the banner and the immortal figure of President Allende!
President Allende has given his people the highest example of heroism he could offer. - Fidel Castro at a mass rally, Havana, September 28, 1973
Eternal glory to Salvador Allende, who stands with Che, Marti, Bolivar, Sucre, San Martin, O'Higgins, Morelos, Hidalgo, Juarez, and all the other giants who dedicated their lives to liberty in the continent! - Fidel Castro, September 28, 1973
Workers of my country, I have faith in Chile and its destiny. Other men will overcome this dark and bitter moment when treason seeks to prevail. Go forward knowing that, sooner rather than later, the great avenues will open again where free men will walk to build a better society.
Long live Chile! Long live the people! Long live the workers!
These are my last words, and I am certain that my sacrifice will not be in vain, I am certain that, at the very least, it will be a moral lesson that will punish felony, cowardice, and treason. - Salvador Allende, September 11, 1973.
(All images and text from a leaflet published in Cuba, 1973)
