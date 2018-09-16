Schmaltz Appetizing Grab n' Go a must for smoked fish, bagel and cream cheese sandwiches

Schmaltz Appetizing is owned by the same people who have several other Toronto restaurants including Fat Pasha and the Big Crow Grill House. They also do highly acclaimed catering.
The Grab n' Go locations really highlight their incredible, delicious fish options in a variety of combinations every one of which that we have tried has been a winner.
In addition to the three highlighted below, notable offerings include the Chub Chub with smoked whitefish salad, gravlax, horseradish cream cheese and dill cucumbers ($11.99), the Heeb with kippered salmon, chili peppers and cream cheese ($8.99) and the Zaftig, with egg salad, tuna salad and gravlax ($11.99).
Traditionalists will probably dig the Schmaltzy which combines liver and egg, sour pickles, schmaltz, gribenes and onions ($8.99) or the Farshtunken with herring, onion and butter.
If you are a fan of smoked salmon, as I am, the three sandwiches here are complete home runs:
The Chazzer: Pastrami Lox, Salmon Caviar and Horseradish Cream Cheese ($11.99)
Here it is had on a poppy seed bagel which works perfectly with the flavours.
There are two locations: 414 Dupont St. and 224 Ossington Ave.
Pictured above is the Ossington location (at Dundas) which is a terrific conversion from a
former pharmacy that makes the most of the space atmosphere wise and has some
seating to allow for eat-in.
The Maven: Nova, Capers, Onions and Cream Cheese (10.99)
The Kvetch: Fried Egg, Cheddar, Cream Cheese and Lox ($11.99)
This spectacular sandwich can be had without the lox, but why?
Always a big hit.
Menu:
Locations:
DUPONT LOCATION
8am - 7pm 7 Days A Week
414 Dupont St (Behind Fat Pasha)
Toronto, On
M5R 1V9
Takeout/General 647 350 4261
info@schmaltzappetizing.com
catering@schmaltzappetizing.com
OSSINGTON LOCATION
8am - 7pm 7 Days A Week
224 Ossington Ave
Toronto, On
M6J 2Z9
Takeout/General 647 350 4400
info@schmaltzappetizing.com
catering@schmaltzappetizing.com
