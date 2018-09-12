To Petrograd: Olexander Mikhailovich Lopukhov, 1953

To Petrograd
Artist: Olexander Mikhailovich Lopukhov, 1953
Lopukhov, who was born September 12, 1925, in Ukraine was awarded the Order of the Patriotic War for his service fighting the Nazis during the Second World War (known as the Great Patriotic War in the USSR). Lopukhov, who was a member of the CPSU, served in various posts over the course of his distinguished artistic career.
To Petrograd was his thesis piece.
