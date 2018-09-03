Monday, September 3, 2018
War Criminals Assembling to Mourn a War Criminal is NOT Resistance
At top: Actual French Resistance fighters laying their lives on the line to fight the Nazis in the streets of Paris
At bottom: War criminals George W. Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Dick Cheney assemble with war criminals Barack Obama and Henry Kissinger to mourn the death of war criminal John McCain.
Many media dimwits have said such things as "John McCain’s Funeral Was the Biggest Resistance Meeting Yet", while countless liberals and social democrats have celebrated his life and the lie that he was a "war hero" and a symbol of "American Democracy'!
Nothing could more conclusively prove that liberals and socials democrats have reached peak stupidity and uselessness.
