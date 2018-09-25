Tuesday, September 25, 2018

Smolensk, Hero City, Liberated by Red Army September 25, 1943

The Smolensk Hero City Monument in Moscow
On August 7th, 1943, the Red Army's West Front launched an offensive against the Nazi forces centered around the city of Smolensk. This offensive came in the wake of the Red Army's critical victories at Stalingrad and Kursk that turned the tide in the east against the barbaric fascist invaders.

Early in the war, Soviet forces in Smolensk played a critical role in slowing down the Nazi drive on Moscow -- a role that many historians feel directly contributed to the fascists being stopped at the city's gates in December, 1941.

After several weeks of intense fighting, on September 25, 1943, the Red Army liberated Smolensk. In 1985 Smolensk was added to the list of twelve "Hero Cities of the Soviet Union" which include Leningrad and Sevastopol.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)