Smolensk, Hero City, Liberated by Red Army September 25, 1943

|The Smolensk Hero City Monument in Moscow
Early in the war, Soviet forces in Smolensk played a critical role in slowing down the Nazi drive on Moscow -- a role that many historians feel directly contributed to the fascists being stopped at the city's gates in December, 1941.
After several weeks of intense fighting, on September 25, 1943, the Red Army liberated Smolensk. In 1985 Smolensk was added to the list of twelve "Hero Cities of the Soviet Union" which include Leningrad and Sevastopol.
No comments:
Post a Comment