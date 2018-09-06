Pumpkin, Winter Squash and Carrot Cookbook w. Pumpkin Pie, Squash Ice Cream, Carrot Cake & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: The Litchville 2000 Committee of Litchville, North Dakota, 2000
This very comprehensive look at recipes related to pumpkin, squash and carrots seems to have been a community project for the small town of Litchville, North Dakota. It has dishes submitted from folks around the town and region as well as some borrowed from other cookbooks.
There are lots of classics as well as some imaginative uses for these great fall and winter ingredients. There are also, of course, many vegetarian offerings.
The book is divided into several sections from soups and salads to mains and desserts. There is even a beverage section. We have included at least one recipe from each.
We have also included an information page about the town and a couple of information pages about the ingredients.
If you are a fan of these ingredients, this book is well worth seeking out.
