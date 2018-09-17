Decisions of the 7th World Trade Union Congress, Budapest, October 17-24, 1969 Part II

See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Decisions of the 7th World Trade Union Congress, Budapest, October 17-24, 1969
The WFTU consisted of trade unions that were often affiliated with or sympathetic to communist parties, the Socialist Bloc and non-aligned, anti-imperialist movements during the Cold War.
This leaflet deals with a wide array of issues confronting trade unions, workers and the anti-imperialist movement at the time.
This second part has statements regarding the issues faced by young workers, women, workers in the agricultural sector and other areas.
Notable are the many statements of solidarity with workers and peoples languishing under military, fascist dictatorships in countries like Spain, Greece, Brazil and Argentina at the time. With the rise of a serious far right threat globally in the last few years, these are particularly haunting.
