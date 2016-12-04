Sunday, December 4, 2016
Buffalo Style Chicken Wing Sauce -- How to make a classic at home
This sauce is hot, tangy and delicious. It is also very easy to make.
You can either toss your wings in it, dip them or drizzle some sauce over your wings.
While many recipes use Worcestershire Sauce, I prefer to use Soy Sauce. This is a matter of taste though, so feel free to use Worcestershire instead.
Also, while I generally don't use specific brands in my recipes, for the proper flavour you really do have to use Frank's Original Red Hot Cayenne Pepper Sauce.
1 cup Frank's Original Red Hot Cayenne Pepper Sauce
1 heaping tablespoon unsalted butter
1 teaspoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon white vinegar
2-3 dashes cayenne pepper
Salt to taste if necessary (I find that it is salty enough)
Blend together over medium high heat until the butter is melted, stirring constantly. Then lower heat and simmer, stirring constantly but gently, for about 4-5 minutes.
This is perfect with any style of chicken wing. It is pictured here with Southern Style Chicken Wings Stove-top Deep Fried.
Sauce portions can be adjust as desired, but it is meant for immediate use. Any leftover sauce will, of course, be good in the fridge for at least a couple of days.
Perfect with some ice cold beer!
Enjoy.
See also: Southern Style Chicken Wings Stove-top Deep Fried
See also: Slow Cooker Chicken Wings
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment