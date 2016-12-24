A Very Vintage Christmas & Holiday Greetings from The Left Chapter

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from The Left Chapter
From a collection of cards that someone received as a young woman in the late 1940s, here are some seasonal vintage Christmas and holiday cards to bring a bit of respite from all of the retail line ups and family squabbles!
I love this one as it is rather pagan!
For the cat lover!
For the dog lover!
An interesting Christmas card as the image has no connection to Christmas!
However you plan to spend it and whatever you plan to celebrate,
may your holidays by happy, healthy and fun!
