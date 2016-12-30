Friday, December 30, 2016

The Art of Resistance: Sketches of the Vietnamese National Liberation Front 1964 - 1966 Part II

The second part of our look at this art of liberation and resistance. The first part can be found at this link. 

In 1967 Liberation Publishing House -- which was the publishing house of the South Vietnamese National Liberation Front -- put out a remarkable series of folders that contained sketches drawn by artists who were on the front line of the fight to liberate South Vietnam.

Called "South Vietnam Land and People" these amazing portraits of resistance run from drawings of sites that had been bombed by the Americans, to liberated villages, to individual guerrilla fighters. All were originally done in pen or crayon and, in this installment, date from 1964 or 1966.

While there are sketches from several artists, the most, by far, are by a remarkable artist Huynh Phuong Dong. Dong, happily, survived the war and died at the age of 88 in 2015. He is regarded in Vietnam as one of the greatest creators of what is called 'Liberation Art'.

These folders were accompanied by a brief but very moving leaflet that speaks of the terrible brutality and barbarity of the war and the spirit of resistance.

This is the second of two parts showing some of the sketches. They are divided by artist and are accompanied by their title/subject.

(Click on images to enlarge)



Artist: Nguyen Van Kinh


The Wreckage of an Enemy M-118 Armoured Car

Artist: Co Tan Long Chau


A Halt on the Journey

Artist: Le Hong Hai


Studying on Top of an Air Raid Shelter

Artist: Thai Ha


An NFL Cadre on a Mission


Making the Balance Sheet of a Demonstration


Mimeographing Newspapers and Leaflets

Artist: Huynh Phuong Dong


After an Engagement


Where the Ap Bac Battle was Fought


Barges


A Foot-Bridge


A Village School in Reconstruction After US Bombing


Binh-Duc After Liberation


A Makeshift Bridge



A Drawing Lesson


Food Scattered and Camouflaged Against Enemy Bombing


Thom Marketplace in the Liberated Zone


Digging Anti-Tank Ditches


Enemy Tanks Must Be Stopped


A Canteen for Combatants


A Grove of Coconut Palms


At Thom Landing-Place 


In the Liberated Area of Ba-Ria


Preparing for a Struggle Against the Enemy


An Evening Class in a Liberated Village


Go Luy After Liberation


Latania Leaves for Roofing


Rural Landscape


Mrs. Hai, A NFL Fighter


You'll Be Avenged My Child

See also: The Art of Resistance: Sketches of the Vietnamese National Liberation Front 1964 - 1965 Part I

See also: Sketches of the Soviet Union in the 70's: Anton Refregier -- Part II Ukraine, Latvia, Armenia, Turkmenia and Georgia

See also: Sketches of the Soviet Union in the 70's: Anton Refregier -- Part I Moscow and Leningrad
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)