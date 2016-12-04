Pan Kotski, the Puss-o-Cat -- A Vintage Ukrainian Folk Tale

The tale of Pan Kotski (or Kotsky) is a Ukrainian folk tale that -- with some minor variations -- is about a cat who is abandoned in the forest by his master and ends up, largely inadvertently, striking fear into the animals that already live there.
While the tale has been told many times, this edition, published in the USSR in 1987, is notable for its remarkable, intricate illustrations by Valentyna Melnychenko. It is a joy to look at and almost has a sixties feel to it.
It is truly worth revisiting the artistry of a Soviet edition long out of print.
(Click on images to enlarge)
