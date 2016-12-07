The Art of Resistance: Sketches of the Vietnamese National Liberation Front 1964 - 1965 Part I

Called "South Vietnam Land and People" these amazing portraits of resistance run from drawings of sites that had been bombed by the Americans, to liberated villages, to individual guerrilla fighters. All were originally done in pen or crayon and date from 1964 or 1965 (with one exception from 1966).
While there are sketches from several artists, the most, by far, are by a remarkable artist Huynh Phuong Dong. Dong, happily, survived the war and died at the age of 88 in 2015. He is regarded in Vietnam as one of the greatest creators of what is called 'Liberation Art'.
These folders were accompanied by a brief but very moving leaflet that speaks of the terrible brutality and barbarity of the war and the spirit of resistance.
In this first of two parts showing some of the sketches they are divided by artist and are accompanied by their title/subject.
(Click on images to enlarge)
Artist: Nguyen Van Kinh
In an Underground Shelter
Artist: Co Tan Long Chau
Rehearsal In an Underground Shelter
Ba Hong, A Pace-Setter for Carrying Supplies
for the Liberation Armed Forces
Artist: Le Hong Hai
After a US Raid 1966
Artist: Thai Ha
Cartridges Seized From the Enemy
A Young Soldier
A Partisan
Studying
Peasants' Grain Contribution to the Armed Forces
A Liaison Agent
A Young Guerrilla
Summing Up a Political Struggle
In a Communications-Tunnel
Drawing Lessons From a Political Struggle
Artist: Huynh Phuong Dong
A Village Scene
On the Mekong River
Checking the Enemy's Advance
Mrs. Ngau, An Experienced NFL Cadre
At Thanh-Thoi Village (Ben-Tre)
A View of Ben-Tre
Mr. Chanh, A Liaison Agent
A Woman Guerrilla of Cu-Chi
Nhi-Bina Marketplace After Liberation
A Resistance Fighter
A Boat
Nguyen Thi Nghe, A Responsible Cadre at Tan Phu-Dong
Preparing Breakfast in the Forest
After a US Air Raid
A Victim of US Bombing
Thom After Liberation
Thom (Ben-Tre) in the Liberated Zone
Nhu-Tao Marketplace
An-Thanh Village After US Bombing
Linh-Phung Village After US Bombing
An Evening Class in a Liberated Village
A Bridge Destroyed by Guerrillas
Barges Hidden Under a Grove
Mrs. Nam, A Canteen Keeper
A Guerrilla
A Bomb Crater at Linh-Phung School
A Guerrilla
