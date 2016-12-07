Wednesday, December 7, 2016

The Art of Resistance: Sketches of the Vietnamese National Liberation Front 1964 - 1965 Part I

In 1967 Liberation Publishing House -- which was the publishing house of the South Vietnamese National Liberation Front -- put out a remarkable series of folders that contained sketches drawn by artists who were on the front line of the fight to liberate South Vietnam.

Called "South Vietnam Land and People" these amazing portraits of resistance run from drawings of sites that had been bombed by the Americans, to liberated villages, to individual guerrilla fighters. All were originally done in pen or crayon and date from 1964 or 1965 (with one exception from 1966).

While there are sketches from several artists, the most, by far, are by a remarkable artist Huynh Phuong Dong. Dong, happily, survived the war and died at the age of 88 in 2015. He is regarded in Vietnam as one of the greatest creators of what is called 'Liberation Art'.

These folders were accompanied by a brief but very moving leaflet that speaks of the terrible brutality and barbarity of the war and the spirit of resistance.

In this first of two parts showing some of the sketches they are divided by artist and are accompanied by their title/subject.

(Click on images to enlarge)




Artist: Nguyen Van Kinh


In an Underground Shelter

Artist: Co Tan Long Chau


Rehearsal In an Underground Shelter


Ba Hong, A Pace-Setter for Carrying Supplies
for the Liberation Armed Forces

Artist: Le Hong Hai


After a US Raid 1966

Artist: Thai Ha


Cartridges Seized From the Enemy


A Young Soldier


A Partisan


Studying


Peasants' Grain Contribution to the Armed Forces


A Liaison Agent


A Young Guerrilla


Summing Up a Political Struggle


In a Communications-Tunnel


Drawing Lessons From a Political Struggle

Artist: Huynh Phuong Dong


A Village Scene


On the Mekong River


Checking the Enemy's Advance


Mrs. Ngau, An Experienced NFL Cadre



At Thanh-Thoi Village (Ben-Tre)


A View of Ben-Tre


Mr. Chanh, A Liaison Agent


A Woman Guerrilla of Cu-Chi


Nhi-Bina Marketplace After Liberation


A Resistance Fighter


A Boat


Nguyen Thi Nghe, A Responsible Cadre at Tan Phu-Dong


Preparing Breakfast in the Forest


After a US Air Raid


A Victim of US Bombing


Thom After Liberation


Thom (Ben-Tre) in the Liberated Zone


Nhu-Tao Marketplace


An-Thanh Village After US Bombing


Linh-Phung Village After US Bombing


An Evening Class in a Liberated Village


A Bridge Destroyed by Guerrillas


Barges Hidden Under a Grove


Mrs. Nam, A Canteen Keeper


A Guerrilla


A Bomb Crater at Linh-Phung School


A Guerrilla

