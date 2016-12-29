Thursday, December 29, 2016
Lamb Keema with Onions
This dish is easy to make, quick to prepare and full of flavour. It is a terrific family supper that won't tire you out too much after a long day at work!
The dish we are making today used 2 lb. of ground lamb so adjust measurements accordingly if you use less or more.
To start, in a large saucepan heat some olive oil over medium-high heat and, when hot, add two small to medium diced onions and 4 minced cloves of garlic. Saute the onions and garlic for 3-4 minutes.
Add the 2 lb. of ground lamb to the sauteed onions and garlic and begin to brown the lamb breaking it up and stirring as you go. To the lamb and onion mixture add the following spices:
1 tablespoon curry powder
1 tablespoon cumin
1 tablespoon garam masala or tandoori masala
1/2 teaspoon vegeta seasoning (optional)
1-2 teaspoons cayenne pepper (optional)
Blend the spices in as you brown the lamb.
When the lamb is browned, add 1 can of diced tomatoes to the pan with the liquid. You can also, if you wish, add a cup of fresh or frozen peas. Stir everything together thoroughly.
Bring the liquid to a boil and then reduce heat and simmer for 20-30 minutes stirring occasionally. This will both bring out the flavours and reduce the liquid.
When ready, serve spooned over rice with naan bread and Indian style pickle.
Delicious, simple and hearty!
Enjoy.
