April 1st "Equal pay becomes the law" in Ontario -- A reminder and information from Fight for $15 and Fairness

This morning Fight for $15 and Fairness in Ontario sent out an email headlined "We're not fooling: on April 1st, Equal pay becomes the law". (If you do not subscribe to get email updates from this essential campaign you can do so via their website www.15andfairness.org).
It was a reminder that:
When equal pay for equal work becomes the law this weekend on April 1, millions of part-time, contract, casual, seasonal and temporary workers will start receiving the same pay as their full-time/permanent and directly-hired counterparts.It included a link to the following brochure to help workers understand their rights under the new law:
You can download a .pdf of this leaflet to print and distribute via this link.
The email also had other ways that people can contribute to this ongoing, historic battle for the rights of workers:
Here’s what you can do right now:You can find the list of the events that were included in the email on the event page on their website.
- Spread the word about our $15 and Fairness wins. Distribute these leaflets in your workplace, campus, community.
- Organize a “Know your new rights” workshop in your workplace, campus, community. If you think you can assemble 15 people to participate, reply to this email and we will arrange to send workshop facilitators.
- Put up a sign on your door, window or lawn and ask your friends and co-workers to do the same (you can download posters by clicking here).
- Help us decorate Ontario with these beautiful window & lawn signs and banners (click here to fill out an order form).
- Join in one of these crucial actions coming up in your community (scroll below for details) or host an event yourself.
Here are some examples of posters you can download to print off and use:
Further Resources:
