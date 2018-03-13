See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: The Struggle for National Liberation in Africa, World Peace Council 1975
This leaflet looks at the situation of the anti-colonialist and anti-imperialist struggle in Africa in 1975 from the point of view of the World Peace Council. We have looked at the WPC on the Vintage Leftist Leaflet Project before including with What is the World Peace Council, 1975.
Much of the leaflet is focused on the apartheid regime in South Africa and the support this racist and fascist regime received from the United States, England, France, NATO and Israel at the time. The leaflet also was released against the backdrop of the collapse of Portuguese fascism and Portuguese colonialism after the Carnation Revolution. We looked at a document of the Carnation Revolution recently with Portugal Freedom Year One 1926 - 1975, Ministry of Mass Communication.
