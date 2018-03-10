A Trip to the Carpathian Mountains in Soviet Ukraine, 1973

The cards are interesting as they feature pictures from four different cities/towns (Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk, Yaremche and Kolomyia) as well as famous natural attractions like the Dovbush Rocks. There are hotels, administrative centres, avenues, a square named for the Polish poet Adam Mickiewicz, a sanatorium and more. Trips to hotels and sanatoriums in the USSR were often heavily subsidized or even free for Soviet workers and members of Soviet trade unions.
We have translated the cards so as to identify what is pictured.
(Click on images to enlarge)
War Memorial
Cosmic Cinema, Ivano-Frankivsk
Mountain Air Sanatorium
Yaremche Tourist Complex
Museum
Bohdan Khmelnytsky Ave, Kalush
Bridge Over Waterfall
Department Store, Kolomyia
Post Office, Ivano-Frankivsk
Hutsulshchyna National Park Restaurant
Camp Office
Railway Station, Ivano-Frankivsk
Dovbush rocks
Hotel, Kalush
Administrative Building, Ivano-Frankivsk
Leningrad Street, Ivano-Frankivsk
Adam Mickiewicz Square, Ivano-Frankivsk
