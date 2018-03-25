Sunday, March 25, 2018
Broiled Lamb Chops with Goat Cheese
Here we used lamb shoulder chops (which I think are underrated) but you can use any lamb chop. The more unusual aspect is that the lamb is broiled, a technique not generally used in this case.
To begin, take your lamb chops and brush them with extra-virgin olive oil. Then season them with salt and pepper to taste, remembering that you will be adding salty goat cheese later. Finally, add some minced rosemary. Let the chops sit in the fridge for 2-4 hours if possible.
Once ready to cook, prepare your broiler. Set to the maximum 500 degree heat and set the rack at around 4 inches from the element. Cook for around six to eight minutes a side (turning once) for rare to medium-rare.
Remove the lamb from the broiler and coat the chops with a nice layer of goat cheese.
Return to the broiler and cook for another few minutes until the goat cheese is melted and slightly browned.
The chops are nice garnished with some some chopped green onion or some fresh parsley.
Pairs perfectly with a hearty red wine and a Greek or Italian salad.
