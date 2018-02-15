Bagging it with Flair - Lunch Menus for Work w. Plowman's Lunch, Scotch Eggs, Fish Chowder & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Unknown
Today's installment in our occasional feature is a bit of a departure. My partner Natalie found these pages, removed from a magazine, inside a book where they had presumably been left for safekeeping. Someone likely had set it aside to follow through on some of the ideas.
Given the graphics, tone and an ad on the back of one page, it seems to be from the 1980s.
The article is a series of recipes that represent a daily lunch menu for work for a week. You make these in advance and take them with you to your workplace.
The recipes here are pretty good, and so is the principle they are based on. The Hearty Fish Chowder looks great (I will likely make this one with a couple of changes using Basa) and cold fried chicken is a perfect lunch. The Plowman's Lunch and the Scotch Eggs are fun.
Note that the ripped portion on the Cabbage Rolls with Beef reads "Prepare a batch and freeze in individual containers" and the first ingredient is "1 large cabbage".
(Click on scans to enlarge)
No comments:
Post a Comment