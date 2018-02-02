Friday, February 2, 2018
Poached White Fish in a Spicy Tomato Pepper Sauce - Simple and Delicious
This method works for any white fish like cod, tilapia, etc, though we used basa. You have to use skinless fillets. Basa, which we have featured before several times, is especially good as it absorbs flavors very well.
Here we poach the fish fillets over a tomato based, spicy sauce that you then serve with the fish when it is done. There is no searing, frying or flipping involved but timed right it will come out perfectly cooked.
You can even make this using frozen fillets though, of course, you have to increase the cooking time.
First you prepare the base poaching sauce.
Ingredients:
1 white onion chopped
1 medium red onion chopped
4 cloves of garlic minced
1 yellow hot pepper chopped
1-2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
1 large can diced tomatoes
1 cup dry white wine
salt and black pepper to taste
First, add some olive oil to a large saucepan and heat to medium high. Add the onions, garlic and yellow pepper and saute for 4-6 minutes.
Then add the full can of tomatoes, the red pepper flakes (to taste), the white wine and the salt and pepper. Bring to boil, then reduce the heat and simmer gently for around 10 minutes.
While you are simmering the poaching sauce, take out your fish fillets and season them. You can use a lemon-herb seasoning, Herbes de Provence or any number of variations. Or you can simply use salt, pepper and paprika. I used Cool Running Caribbean Spice and Garlic Seasoning with a few dashes of cayenne pepper.
Once you have seasoned the fish take your seasoned fillets and lay them down atop the sauce.
Turn up the heat and bring the sauce to a boil, then reduce heat, cover the saucepan (this is essential) and simmer for around 10 minutes for a fresh fillet or around 20 minutes for frozen.
When cooked, plate with rice and lemon wedges. Spoon the sauce over top of the fish and rice.
It is really that easy!
Enjoy.
See also: Basa Fish Seasoned, Pan-Fried and in a White Wine Shallot Sauce
See also: Fiery Veracruz Style Basa Fish
Posted by Michael Laxer at 5:20 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment