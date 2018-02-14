See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: Yes We Can! Report to the Central Committee / National Council, CPUSA, June 1981
An interesting leaflet that looks at where the Communist Party in the United States stood organizationally in 1981 and its efforts to build and grow. Remember that this would have been against a backdrop of intense state anti-communism with the election of Ronald Reagan to the presidency in 1980.
The leaflet discusses advances, strategies and tactics.
It also features such figures as Gus Hall, Henry Winston and Angela Davis.
When The Left Chapter began part of what I wanted to do on the blog was to show and highlight vintage public leftist election/political leaflets and booklets. While many of these have been offered with commentary to date, a very large collection of hundreds of them from several different sources remains and to preserve these often quite rare documents we will be posting them on a regular (almost daily) basis now often without or with minimal commentary so that people may have access to them as quickly as possible as an historical resource.
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
If you have any public, vintage leaflets or booklets you would like to contribute to this project please contact us via theleftchapter@outlook.com
