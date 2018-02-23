Friday, February 23, 2018
In Memoriam: James Laxer 1941 - 2018
It is with an extremely heavy heart and great sadness that I have to share with you the news of my father, James Laxer's sudden death of natural causes in Paris early today, February 23, 2018. This shocking and totally unexpected news has been devastating for our family and has not sunk in yet.
My father, Jim, was a exceptionally talented writer and a truly brilliant man. His writing and activism over the decades had a profound impact on the country from the Waffle to the present day. Someday soon, when I have had time to process what has happened I will write again of his life and accomplishments.
But he was also a loving and wonderful father, with a huge heart, great kindness and a tremendous, notoriously goofy sense of humour.
He was greatly loved and will be terribly missed.
