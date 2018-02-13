See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: The Strike in Big Steel and Metal Mining 1969, Central Executive Committee, CPC
Interesting both as a piece of Canadian labour and political history, this Communist Party leaflet looks at large strikes that hit companies like Stelco and Algoma in 1969.
Note that the leaflet touches on how these corporations used wage increases to justify price hikes and blamed them for inflation, etc., an age old business propaganda tactic that we have been looking at a fair bit recently. (See: Have minimum wage increases in Ontario demonstrably driven up inflation? No and The Case of the Tearful Tycoon (An Answer to J.V. Clyne) - Emil Bjarnason, Trade Union Research Bureau Canada, 1961.)
One notable quote: "Today's attempt by the ruling class to make labor the villain in the inflation picture is not a new gimmick. But it has become more serious as a phenomenon of world imperialism and is used to cover up a deepening crisis affecting our whole society..."
Plus ça change!
(Click on images to enlarge)
While these will all be leaflets from a variety of different leftist viewpoints and countries, they are being posted as an historical/study resource and the views or opinions expressed in them do not necessarily reflect the views of this blog or blogger.
All of these posts (as well as posts made to date) will be listed on the page: Vintage Communist/Socialist Leaflets (which is still being updated with past posts).
