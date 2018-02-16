Crispy Panko Dijon Pork Schnitzel

making traditional schnitzels using breadcrumbs, flour and an egg wash. Today we are going to do a variation on pork schnitzel that uses Dijon mustard and Panko (a Japanese style breadcrumb available at most large supermarkets) to make a dish that is both rich and has a satisfying, crunchy texture.
To begin, you need pieces of pork tenderloin cut very thinly. You can do this yourself or buy "fast fry" boneless cuts at your grocer.
Take your Dijon mustard and mix about 2 tablespoons of it with 1 teaspoon of water. Take your pork pieces and dip them in the Dijon until coated. How much mustard you will ultimately need will depend on the number of pieces you are making, but that is the proportion of mustard to water that you should use.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl mix your Panko together with salt and pepper to taste, as well as other seasonings you like. Italian seasoning works well, as does garlic powder, cayenne pepper (if you want kick) etc.
Take the mustard coated pieces and dip them into the Panko until coated evenly with the breadcrumbs.
Heat about 1 inch of vegetable oil in a large saucepan until it is hot enough for frying. In batches fry the pork pieces until golden brown, about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes a side. You have to watch closely as Panko burns faster and easier than many other breadcrumb coatings. This is why the pork pieces need to be very thin as they will fully cook through quickly.
These are delicious served with extra Dijon, lemon wedges, fresh parsley for garnish, or whatever else you like with schnitzel.
Enjoy.
