All-Time Favorite Casserole Recipes w. Highbrow Haddock, Paella Casserole, Frank Tamale Pie & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Meredith Publishing Co., 1977
Casseroles certainly don't seem to be quite the thing they were back in the 60s and 70s, though many classic casserole recipes make for great eating. We looked at a 60s casserole cookbook before in the post McCall's Casserole Cookbook w. Beef Pie, Boston Baked Beans, Lamb Moussaka & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT.
As with that cookbook, this one from the folks at Better Homes and Gardens has lots of interesting recipes. Not necessarily good interesting, but interesting.
The Frank Tamale Pie is one that I think deserves to be honoured as opposed to actually made. The Pork and Apples with Stuffing certainly tries to incorporate some traditional combinations. The Cheesy Hash-Spinach Pie recipe has to be read to be believed. While the Fish and Chip Bake and the Highbrow Haddock hint at promise one would have to use your imagination to realize it fully.
There is a lot that is fun here though, and the photography is unintentionally campy in that very charming way that one sees in cookbooks from the era.
Today we look at few of the recipes with their associated images.
(Click on images to enlarge)
