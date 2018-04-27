Kothur Indian Cuisine's fantastic lunch special in Mimico

You really can't go wrong here with everything from their notable samosas to their Gobi Manchurian to their excellent fish or shrimp curries.
Today we are going to take a look at Kothur's weekday lunch special (available 11 am-3 pm). It is a terrific way to introduce yourself to their menu at a very affordable $10.99 flat rate price.
The special includes a small bowl of Mulligatawny Soup, a pakora, naan bread and rice, a main and a rice pudding for dessert.
|Lamb vindaloo, rice, rice pudding and naan
The Mulligatawny Soup is a great way to start as they make one that is perfectly seasoned, with a nice, subtle level of heat.
With so many mains to choose from it is hard to narrow it down to just a few.
|Butter Chicken
The chicken, lamb or beef vindaloos are spectacular with a wonderfully tangy sauce. The Butter Chicken avoids the cloying sweetness of some interpretations for a more balanced taste. A vegetarian stand out is the Malai Kofta, a rich blend of cheese and vegetable dumplings in a cashew sauce. If you like Panneer dishes there are number to choose from, all very satisfying.
|Mutter Panneer
|Indian Mixed Pickle
Kothur Indian Cuisine is located at 2403 Lake Shore Blvd W., on the 501 Queen Streetcar line, and is a block east of Mimico Avenue. 416-253-5047. It is fully licensed. It is also located by the lovely Amos Waites Park.
