Friday, April 27, 2018

Kothur Indian Cuisine's fantastic lunch special in Mimico

Kothur Indian Cuisine in Mimico has been serving (and delivering) some of the west end's best Indian fare for several years now. Just down the street from and affiliated with the excellent Everest Hakka House that we profiled on The Left Chapter before, it deserves a broader post of its own.

You really can't go wrong here with everything from their notable samosas to their Gobi Manchurian to their excellent fish or shrimp curries.

Today we are going to take a look at Kothur's weekday lunch special (available 11 am-3 pm). It is a terrific way to introduce yourself to their menu at a very affordable $10.99 flat rate price.

The special includes a small bowl of Mulligatawny Soup, a pakora, naan bread and rice, a main and a rice pudding for dessert.

Lamb vindaloo, rice, rice pudding and naan
The mains available are exceptionally varied and run the gambit from vegetarian to chicken to lamb or beef entrees. They do not include fish or shrimp entrees.

The Mulligatawny Soup is a great way to start as they make one that is perfectly seasoned, with a nice, subtle level of heat.

With so many mains to choose from it is hard to narrow it down to just a few.

Butter Chicken

The chicken, lamb or beef vindaloos are spectacular with a wonderfully tangy sauce. The Butter Chicken avoids the cloying sweetness of some interpretations for a more balanced taste. A vegetarian stand out is the Malai Kofta, a rich blend of cheese and vegetable dumplings in a cashew sauce. If you like Panneer dishes there are number to choose from, all very satisfying.

Mutter Panneer
While not a part of the special, I can never pass up a side order of Kothur's top-notch Indian Mixed Pickle. I think Indian Pickle, in its many varieties, is one of the great dishes on the planet, and Kothur offers up one that is lime based, salty, spicy and delicious.


Indian Mixed Pickle




Kothur Indian Cuisine is located at 2403 Lake Shore Blvd W., on the 501 Queen Streetcar line, and is  a block east of Mimico Avenue. 416-253-5047. It is fully licensed. It is also located by the lovely Amos Waites Park.

See also: Everest Hakka House in Mimico -- Worth the trip to South Etobicoke!

See also: Ali's West Indian Roti Shop w. Fiery House Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauce
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)