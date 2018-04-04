Martin Luther King Jr. Assassinated April 4th, 1968
Images from the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, August 28, 1963
No, no we are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream - I Have a Dream Speech
I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great stumbling block in his stride toward freedom is not the White Citizen's Counciler or the Ku Klux Klanner, but the white moderate, who is more devoted to "order" than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice; who constantly says: "I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I cannot agree with your methods of direct action"; who paternalistically believes he can set the timetable for another man's freedom; who lives by a mythical concept of time and who constantly advises the Negro to wait for a "more convenient season." - Martin Luther King "Letter from a Birmingham Jail"
