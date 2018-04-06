Beer Chili with Spaghetti -- A new take on an 80s recipe from Georgia

While the recipe looks ok as is I thought that with a few changes I could jazz it up and make it even more interesting. My take turned out to be both delicious and a real crowd-pleaser, so here it is.
As you will see I have added several ingredients, used more ground beef, kicked up the spice level and made a couple of other changes along the way.
Ingredients:
2 lb. ground beef
1 large onion, chopped
1 large Cubanelle pepper sweet (not hot), chopped
2 cups sliced mushrooms
4 garlic cloves, sliced
1 - 6 ounce can tomato paste (with basil if available)
1 - 700 ml. bottle of tomato puree or passata (with basil leaf if available)
1 jar pickled jalapenos
6 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)
1 - 500 ml. can of lager, pilsner or light/pale ale beer - I used a can of the Polish beer Tatra
1 can kidney beans
cooked spaghetti
salt and black pepper to taste
To start, heat some olive oil in a large saucepan and saute the onion, pepper, garlic and mushrooms over medium high heat for 5-8 minutes. Season them with salt and pepper to taste as you go.
Once they have softened and browned, add the ground beef. Break it up and stir all the ingredients together as you brown the beef. While you are browning the beef stir into the mixture the chili powder, cayenne pepper and more salt and pepper to taste.
Once the beef is browned add the jalapenos, beer, tomato paste and tomato puree. Stir it all together, bring to a boil, reduce the heat and let simmer, stirring occasionally, for 2 hours.
Instead I would plate the spaghetti in large serving bowls and serve with the chili spooned over top.
This dish goes really well with more ice cold beer, red wine and some company for a board game or sports night!
Enjoy.
