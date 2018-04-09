USSR -- Education, 1970 w. photos Part I

See the end of this post for details on the project.
Leaflet: USSR -- Education, 1970
We have looked at leaflets regarding education in the Soviet Union before in the posts USSR Today -- Education, 1975 w. photos Part I and USSR Today -- Education, 1975 w. photos Part II. As we noted then, "One of the most remarkable achievements in the history of the modern world was the feat that the Soviet Union accomplished in building an extensive and free educational system that dragged its republics and peoples out of a state of neo-feudalism, mass ignorance and illiteracy."
This booklet touches on these accomplishments again with an emphasis on the astonishing defeat of illiteracy in the Soviet republics -- where illiteracy rates of as high as 99% were overcome to achieve near 100% literacy between 1917 and 1970 -- as well as on the huge strides forward in the numbers of schools of all kinds.
As just one example, prior to the revolution there were but 150 kindergartens in all of Russia which were exclusively for the wealthy. By 1969 there were over 75,000 of these and they were all free.
This is the first of two parts.
