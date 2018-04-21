Saturday, April 21, 2018

Visit the USSR - A look at the Soviet Union in the late 1960s from Intourist (w. photos)

Published in the late 1960s by Intourist, the Soviet tourist bureau and company, this comprehensive brochure encouraging people to visit the USSR reads almost like a "State of the Union" leaflet.


A really fascinating glimpse into the Soviet Union of the time (as well as how it saw itself) it has a very detailed section on Moscow and its attractions, then looks briefly at all the other major cities of the USSR, and follows all of this with sections on labour conditions, country life, and finally overall standards of living, education and rights and freedoms of citizens.


Full of interesting facts and photos, it shows a society bursting with energy and optimism after decades of turmoil, war and civil war.

(Click on scans to enlarge)























Note that there is a typo here as Lvov had a population of at least 500,000 at this time.

