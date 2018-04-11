New left initiative, the NDP Socialist Network, to hold public meeting in Toronto April 16

A new initiative working to turn the NDP to the left is being launched in Ontario.
After having held a highly successful social in Toronto in December, the activists involved have announced a public meeting for next week to get moving more formally.
All the details and any updates are available on their Facebook event page which can be found here: NDP Socialist Network Event Page.
Where: Imperial Pub, 54 Dundas St E, Toronto (Just east of Yonge and Dundas)
When: Monday April 16, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Details:
The tentatively named NDP Socialist Network will be meeting in the backroom of the Imperial Pub on Monday, April 16 at 7:30 PM.Do you have a left-wing event or solidarity appeal you want to share? Send them to theleftchapter@outlook.com
We will discuss the formation of our organization, its name (keep it or change it), and go over a draft copy of by-laws as well as elect officers. We will also discuss the direction our group will take both during and after the June provincial election.
To submit items to the agenda or proposed by-laws, please contact Matt Fodor: mattnfodor@gmail.com
