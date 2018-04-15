Sunday, April 15, 2018
Top Sirloin Roast in a Red Wine Garlic Jus
This method provides a terrific balance of texture and flavour, especially if cooked to an ideal rare-medium or medium-rare. It is perfect for a 3-4 pound roast.
To begin, take out the roast and season liberally with sea salt and black pepper and then sprinkle with a tablespoon of mustard powder. Let sit out at room temperature for 30 minutes to an hour.
In a large saucepan heat some olive oil to medium-high and then brown the roast on all sides for at least 5 minutes a side to get a good texture.
Set your roast in a roasting pan.
Add 1 1/2 to 2 cups of red wine to the pan. You want to use a hearty wine that pairs well with beef. I used Bulls Blood Merlot-Keikfrankos from Hungary. Then sprinkle six minced cloves of garlic over the roast and into the wine in the pan. Pour two tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce over the roast and then, finally, sprinkle the roast with about a tablespoon of dried basil leaves.
Place the roast in an oven preheated to 350. Roast for approximately 20 minutes a pound to get medium rare. If you want to test doneness by temperature you can use this handy chart.
Let the roast rest for 10 minutes prior to carving.
Carve onto a large platter and then spoon some of the red wine jus from the pan over the beef slices just prior to serving.
Be sure to reserve some of the jus for people to spoon over their own servings. Pairs well with rice, a crusty French-style bread and, of course, more red wine.
Enjoy.
