Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Heavy weapons displays for small children have no place at the CNE or anywhere else
Unfortunately for many years now the Canadian Armed Forces have deemed it appropriate to use the CNE to promote themselves to fair-goers, families and children and, presumably, to use a summer fun fair to lay the seeds for future recruits. This year is no different and the military has been given an especially prominent location just outside the Food Pavilion on what used to be a grassy area for people to eat.
More specifically, though, during our trip last night we saw small children playing with a model heavy machine gun in a faux gunner's nest and saw an armed forces member holding an assault rifle out on display right in front and for the benefit of another very young child. The soldier helpfully said that the kid, who could have been no older than 6 or 7, would not be able to handle the assault weapon due to her age!
exposed by the Winnipeg Free Press
There is no place for this at the CNE or any other similar publicly funded event. It is grotesque to watch children by heavy machine guns as if these weapons fit right in with the cotton candy stalls and rides. These displays should end now.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 9:07 AM
Labels: CNE
