Good Housekeeping's Quick 'N' Easy Cook Book w. Ham Glamour, Sea Kabobs, Moonlight Cake & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Consolidated Book Publishers, 1958
Recently on The Left Chapter we looked at Good Housekeeping's Fish and Shellfish Book published in 1958. That same year the magazine released another one, the Quick 'N' Easy Cook Book, which was billed as featuring "time saver dishes for today's busy woman".
As with other books of the era and type it has a lot of recipes and is punctuated with colour photography that highlights what are allegedly the more appetizing or interesting ones.
Suiting the theme it is broken up into sections like "Can-Opener Cookery" and "Make-It-From-a-Mix".
It also has an unusual number of dishes of questionable taste. "Bologna Roll with Corn Fritters" comes to mind. The "Marinated Hamburgers with Pineapple-Olive Garni" will likely make debates about pineapple on pizza seem tame.
On the other hand the "Sea Kabobs" look pretty good!
Here we feature most of the recipes that had a photo along with a few other gems.
(Click on scans to enlarge)
No comments:
Post a Comment