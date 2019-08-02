Friday, August 2, 2019
When the politicians tell you the money is not there for housing and other essential human needs...they are lying
"The Trudeau government is taking an extraordinary step in its push to ship more oil sands crude to global markets and will buy the Trans Mountain pipeline from Kinder Morgan for $4.5-billion" - The Globe and Mail, May 29, 2018
"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rehashed the existing federal funding streams for housing in Nunavut in an announcement Friday morning in lqaluit...To date, the federal government has given $200 million and promised nearly $510 million over the next nine years for the territory.
...Nunavut currently has a waiting list of nearly 5,000 people for public housing, and, with existing money, it will take 60 years to house those who currently need homes." - CBC August 2, 2019
When the politicians tell you the money is not there for housing and other essential human needs...they are lying.
Sources: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-trudeau-government-to-buy-kinder-morgans-trans-mountain-pipeline/
and https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/trudeau-housing-nunavut-iqaluit-1.5234413
Posted by Michael Laxer at 3:04 PM
Labels: Justin Trudeau
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment