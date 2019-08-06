A Cruise Along the Soviet Dnieper, 1985 Part II: Dnepropetrovsk to Odessa

While it begins in Russia and flows through Belarus, over 1,000 kilometers of its length runs through Ukraine and connects many of its cities to each other as well as to the Black Sea. During the Soviet era the river was a major transportation corridor for industrial goods and natural resources as well as an important source of hydroelectric power.
It was also a major tourist attraction with the introduction of river cruises along it on passenger ships with names like the V. I. Lenin and the 25th CPSU Congress.
Published in 1985 this comprehensive promotional book highlights the ships themselves as well as all of the cities and attractions that the ships stopped at on a cruise from Kiev to the city of Odessa. Each community is profiled with an outline of its history, economy, cultural and educational facilities as well as with many photos. It was aimed at both a domestic and non-Soviet audience as it is written in English and Russian.
These cruises, which are now quite expensive, were heavily subsidized by the Soviet government and Soviet trade unions for Soviet citizens.
In this second of two installments looking at the book we follow the ship's journey from Dnepropetrovsk through the communities of Zaporozhye, Novaya Kahovka, Kherson, Ochakov and ending in the Hero City of Odessa.
There are many interesting facts about what was happening in these communities at the time such as, in Ochakov, "It has an experimental mussel-and-oyster cannery -- the USSR's first -- a bread-baking combine, dairies and collective fisheries".
You can see the first part here.
( Click on scans to enlarge )
No comments:
Post a Comment