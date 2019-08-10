Spicy Peanut Butter and Dill Pickle Sandwiches

Sam Sifton of the New York Times that was itself a take on "a great old sandwich of the American South". This one may take a little time for some to get their heads around, as it involves peanut butter, pickles and hot sauce, but trust us, it is very good.
While Sifton used sriracha we switch it up a bit with the sauces and the ingredients.
To start you want to toast the bread to add some crunch. You can use any number of breads for this but we used a rye.
Top your toast with a nice layer of (preferably crunchy) peanut butter. Drizzle a bit of soy sauce over it. Then top this with sliced pieces of full sour style dill pickles.
Drizzle some hot sauce over top of the pickles. As noted Sifton suggested sriracha or sambal oelek but we used the similar Saigon Hot Chilli Sauce and also some of Grace's Caribbean style Scotch Bonnet Hot Pepper Sauce.
Then, to give some more depth, we added some thin sliced green onion and some slices of radish. You can also add a few more minced or chopped peanuts over top.
While it may sound a bit "out there", after you try it you will love it.
