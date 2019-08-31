Montreal Smoked Meat, Lime Pickle and Avocado Naan Wrap

noted before I think Indian pickle, in its many varieties, is one of the great dishes on the planet.
Here we take an Indian style lime pickle and use it as the foundation for an explosively flavourful wrap.
Lime pickle is wonderfully salty, tangy and slightly spicy and its oils and texture work as a terrific base for a sandwich. I am very fond of lime pickle with ham and cheese on rye.
Here we are going to use mini-naans as a wrap. If you can't find mini-naans simply cut a regular sized naan in half. You can also use garlic naan or any other naan variant instead.
Lightly toast the naan and then top it with a slice or two of old cheddar cheese.
Spoon a layer of lime pickle on top of this. There are any number of lime pickle brands out there though the most common one in Canadian grocery stores is made by Patak's. There are brands I prefer but they are harder to find. As a variation you can also use mango pickle, which is slightly sweeter, instead. Another option, which I most enjoy, is to order an extra side or two of the house made lime or mixed pickle from your favourite Indian restaurant the next time you eat there or get delivery.
Top this with either pastrami or Montreal smoked meat.
Finally, add a slice or two of avocado.
Roll into a wrap and enjoy.
A vegetarian option is to skip the meat and add more cheese and avocado.
Nice with cold beer or even red wine, to me this is an almost perfect lunch treat.
