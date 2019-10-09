Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Spicy Pork Chili w. Mushrooms
This is also a terrific dish for fall/winter game days or gatherings.
The recipe uses a couple of specialty ingredients that are worth the effort to track down if you can. The Sazon Goya seasoning blends are great and RO-TEL diced tomatoes and green chilies are meant for dishes like this. I have given substitutes if you can't find them.
Then add 2 lb. of ground pork. As you are browning the pork add the seasoning ingredients blending as you go.
Seasoning Ingredients:
2 tablespoons hot chili powder
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon cumin
1 tablespoon mustard powder
1 tablespoon soy sauce
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 individual packet of Sazon Goya culantro y achiote seasoning blend (this seasoning blend can be found in many large or Latin American grocers and adds great flavour and colour) or 2 teaspoons ground coriander or 1 teaspoon ground coriander and 1 teaspoon vegeta seasoning
1-2 teaspoons cayenne pepper or to taste
Once you have blended in all the seasonings add the following:
2 - 10 oz. cans of RO-TEL Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies
1 large can diced tomatoes, (with chili seasonings or with herbs and spices if available) all with the liquid.
If you cannot find RO-TEL use 2 large cans of the other diced tomatoes instead of one and add a teaspoon of diced fresh green chilies.
Once you have blended the tomato in simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, for at least an hour. It is better to let it simmer for two hours.
Once done serve with sour cream, nachos and shredded Monteray Jack on the side.
Perfect with ice cold beer and friends.
Enjoy.
Posted by Michael Laxer at 5:35 PM
