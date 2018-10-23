35 Years of MT3 Tractor Production - Minsk, USSR 1981
A badge that was issued in the USSR in 1981 to honour 35 years of MT3 (or MTZ) production at the Minsk Tractor Works. The Left Chapter looked at a remarkable book from the 1970s celebrating the achievements, technology, workers and internationalism of the plant that was the largest of its type in the Soviet Union (it produced 20% of all Soviet tractors) and one of the largest in the world.
The tractors were sold or sent as aid around the globe. There were many different models. The plant complex was gigantic and a community unto itself with housing, educational, recreational and medical facilities for its workers and their children.
To learn more about the plant at the time and its history see: The Minsk Tractor Plant USSR 1970s Part I - History, Models and Technology and The Minsk Tractor Plant USSR 1970s Part II - Technology, International Ties and Lives of the Workers.
No comments:
Post a Comment