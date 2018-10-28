The CBC notes the victory of fascism in Brazil by how it could benefit Canadian business. Seriously.

This is an extremely disturbing turn of events that could signal the end of democracy in the sixth most populous country in the world.
This is a man who has said:
“I am in favor of a dictatorship, a regime of exception.”
“The pau-de-arara [a torture technique] works. I’m in favor of torture, you know that. And the people are in favor as well.”
“I’m a rapist now. I would never rape you, because you do not deserve it… slut!”
“If your son starts acting a little gay, hit him with some leather, and he’ll change his behavior.”
You can read more at: JAIR BOLSONARO IS ELECTED PRESIDENT OF BRAZIL. READ HIS EXTREMIST, FAR-RIGHT POSITIONS IN HIS OWN WORDS.
On the night of his election the public broadcaster in Canada, the CBC, had this to say:
"This could mean fresh opportunities for Canadian companies looking to invest".
Seriously.
Based on a repugnant article from Chris Arsenault of CBC News entitled "What a far-right Bolsonaro presidency in Brazil means for Canadian business".
The debased, hypocritical and fake nature of the support of Canadian liberals and the liberal and conservative media -- including the state organ the CBC -- for democracy and the rights and freedoms of peoples is yet again fully exposed.
