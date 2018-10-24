Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Curried Clay Baker Lamb and Onion Stew
If you are new to clay baking check out this post on the basics of it from a previous blog: The simple art of Clay Baking.
To begin you want to slice up four onions. After preparing and soaking your clay baker for 15 to 20 mins., place a layer of half of the onions on the bottom of it.
Season the onions liberally with curry powder and with salt and pepper to taste. Then season them with the following:
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon tandoori masala seasoning
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
a couple of dashes of cayenne pepper
Place 2-3 pounds of lamb cubes on top of this layer of onions and season in the exact same way as above.
Finally, top the lamb with the other half of the sliced onions and, again, season the onions in the exact same way a third time.
Top the clay baker and place it in a COLD oven (as always with clay bakers), turn the heat up to 400 degrees and cook for 2 hours.
When done serve the lamb topped with some of the onion with rice. The lamb will be melt-your-mouth tender.
Enjoy.
