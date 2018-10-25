The Great Halloween Book w. Ghoulash, Goblin Cupcakes, Jack-O'-Lantern Burgers and more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Vintage Cookbook: The Great Halloween Book, Mark Walker
Publication Details: Liberty Publishing, several editions 1980s
First published in 1983, The Great Halloween Book is a very fun, illustrated volume with lots of ideas on how to make the most of everyone's favourite spooky fall unofficial holiday.
The book has sections that deal with the history of Halloween, how to make specific costumes, various elaborate makeup effects, tips on creating your very own "haunted house", as well as themes -- and food -- for Halloween parties aimed at both children and adults.
The costume section is hilarious with instructions on how to become a TV, Harpo Marx, a mummy, etc. I provided one on how to dress up as a turkey, though I suspect most Conservative MPs and MPPs would not need the help.
Included also are a couple of party kid games and the recipes for kids and grownups, all of which look worth giving a whirl.
Pumpkin Punch, Candied Apples, Popcorn Balls....all sorts of ways to get even more excited about the big night.
(click on scans to enlarge)
No comments:
Post a Comment