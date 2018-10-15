The American Military Industrial Complex Devours Billions
"While it has long been a fundamental myth of American imperialism and its legions of media apologists that American military spending is defensive and meant to protect "freedom" and "democracy", the lie is put to that by the very fact that the US spends as much on its military as the next eight largest national military budgets combined! At a projected $824.6 billion for 2017-2018, the US spends more annually on "defence" now than the entire world did in 1984...
...Imagine, though, what could be done for schools, hospitals and health care, fighting poverty, building housing and on and on and on with even a serious fraction of that $824.6 billion."
