Estonian Dishes and Cocktails w. Tallinn Schnitzel, Mulled Wine, Pig's Trotters & more -- Vintage Cookbook TBT

Publication Details: Sputnik Magazine, USSR, 1969
Right up until the end of the USSR the Soviet Novosti Press Agency published a monthly digest of news, stories, jokes, culture, etc. about the Soviet Union called Sputnik. It was translated into several languages including English and was a kind of Soviet Life Magazine.
Occasionally it would include recipes.
A copy of Sputnik I came across recently from June, 1969 had a section called "Estonian Dishes and Cocktails". As I am partly Estonian in background I found this particularly interesting.
Though it is only a few pages long it meshes well with what I have read about and know about Estonian cuisine.
There are several dishes here that I plan to try. I am especially keen on the Estonian Pork Chop recipe and already have some ideas to jazz up the Tallinn Schnitzel recipe that combines steak, eggs and anchovy. You can look forward to my take on it soon.
And remember, whether served hot or cold, always enjoy your pig's trotters with some beer.
(Editor's note: According to Health Canada a pork loin or roast should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 71 Celsius or 160 Fahrenheit. For instructions on how to properly register this go to: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/general-food-safety-tips/safe-internal-cooking-temperatures.html )
